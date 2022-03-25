Village Heads “Feast” On Presidential Inputs

Zanu-PF Mazowe district co-ordinating committee (DCC) chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara has accused local village heads of stealing agricultural inputs sourced under the presidential inputs scheme, depriving targeted beneficiaries.

Speaking at a campaign rally for Zanu-PF aspiring councillor Bester Mhandu, Musarara claimed 10 bags of fertilizer meant for vulnerable families had gone missing in Jengamvura.

“As the DCC, we figured out that some of the village heads in this ward had stolen presidential inputs, thereby, putting the name of Zanu-PF in disrepute. I am told the stolen fertilizer was recovered and they will be distributed to those that did not get them,” Musarara said.

We are going to make sure that disciplinary action is taken to deal with the culprits.”

Mazowe DCC secretary for production Tichaona Chawana apologised to party supporters.

“I can confirm that the said fertilizer was stolen, but I would like to apologise on behalf of the village heads. We have since recovered the loot. May we continue to vote for Zanu-PF because the CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change) has nothing to offer,” Chawana said.

Zanu-PF central committee member John Nhamburo also attended the rally.-Newsday

