We Want League Title: Bosso

Highlanders coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu says the Bulawayo giants are aiming to win the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Bosso had a slow start to the season after winning only one of their first six matches but a 4-0 mauling of Herentals, as well as an entertaining 1-1 stalemate with CAPS United last week, have steadied the ship.

Speaking to the media ahead Sunday’s meeting with Yadah at Babourfields on Sunday, Mpofu reiterated that Bosso are gunning for the country’s biggest club prize.

“We are aiming for the championship and we want to make Barbourfields a fortress,” said the former Warriors assistant coach.

Newly-appointed assistant coach Joel Lupahla, who joined the club after parting ways with Northern Region side Golden Eagles, thanked Bosso for the opportunity.

“I would like to thank the Highlanders family for giving me such a wonderful opportunity,” he said.

“l’m hoping that coming here will raise the spirit of the boys and also of the fans,” added Lupahla.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

