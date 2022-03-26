Amazulu Boss Speaks On McCarthy Dismissal

Amazulu president Sandile Zungu has lifted the lid on the reasons for the decision made by the DStv Premiership side, to part ways with head coach Benni McCarthy.

The Durban-based side announced today that McCarthy has left the club, after joining them in December 2020 and managing a second-place finish on the league table last season.

Zungu, in confirming the development, said the team need a change.

“It is true that with effect from today that Benni McCarthy and AmaZulu Football Club, have parted ways,” he told the club’s media department.

“We parted ways on an amicable basis, it is known that the role Benni McCarthy played in taking AmaZulu from just above relegation zone, to finishing top two last season and effectively competing in the CAF Champions League group stage.

“Its highly commendable effort, and at AmaZulu Football Club, we are very grateful and on that basis we wish Benni McCarthy the best in his future endeavours.

“But it is quite clear that the team needed change and that change needed to happen now, hence we needed to part ways with him, with immediate effect.

“The team has the players who we are absolutely sure it can compete and take the team to a respectable position come the end of the season,” he added.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

