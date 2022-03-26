Benjani Appointed Ngezi Platinum Boss

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Ngezi Platinum Stars have appointed former Warriors captain Benjani ‘The Undertaker’ Mwaruwari as their new head coach.

The Mhondoro-based outfit parted ways with Rodwell Dhlakama early this month and his assistant Takesure Chiragwi was in charge on an interim basis.

A source at the club confirmed that Madamburo have appointed Mwaruwari, who will be assisted by Bongani Mafu and Chiragwi.

“Yes Benjani is the new coach, and will be assisted by Bongani Mafu and current interim coach Takesure Chiragwi while Father (Nengomasha) will be the team manager,” the source said.

Former Warriors midfield enforcer Tinashe ‘Father’ Nengomasha will be the team manager.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

