CCC Exposes Election Rigging In Marondera

By- Citizens Coalition for Change CCC said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission in Marondera denied their agents entry into a polling station at Lawrence Primary School.

CCC said ZEC said that the agents were not registered with the electoral body.

In a Twitter post, the party said:

#ByelectionsViolence Lawrence Primary School, Ward 23 of Marondera East our agents are being denied entry into the polling stations to monitor the voting process, alleging that they’re not registered with @ZECzim.

There were mixed opinions on the report. Some observers expressed frustration in the party for not being proactive. Pindula News presents some of the comments on the post:

Viv T. @viv_sibanda:

Are they registered?

Pikaz @Jawachawa:

Just let them show evidence of registration

Law Togaraseyi @TogaraseyiLaw:

Why did they not register?

Moron @igweeboss:

Some of your tweets expose kusarongeka kwe party. Ma agents anoenda Nhasi? Or anorara pa station

Acknowledge Mkhwekhwe™ @ackymkhwekhwe:

Kana wakamboitawo agent waisa bvunza mubvunzo iwowo

LLOON @LLOON_kids:

Did they register? Are they required to register? Is this their first time at that polling station? Thought they came there for training and etc before.

Mr Lee @leethamboh1:

So varikuenda nhasi really?

PeeNyamzihwa, The Lion Roar @PNyamzihwa:

Just yesterday you were saying that all the Agents had been deployed to guard the ballots, now where are they coming from? did they not sleep there?

