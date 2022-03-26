By- Citizens Coalition for Change CCC said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission in Marondera denied their agents entry into a polling station at Lawrence Primary School.
CCC said ZEC said that the agents were not registered with the electoral body.
In a Twitter post, the party said:
#ByelectionsViolence Lawrence Primary School, Ward 23 of Marondera East our agents are being denied entry into the polling stations to monitor the voting process, alleging that they’re not registered with @ZECzim.
There were mixed opinions on the report. Some observers expressed frustration in the party for not being proactive. Pindula News presents some of the comments on the post:
Viv T. @viv_sibanda:
Are they registered?
Pikaz @Jawachawa:
Just let them show evidence of registration
Law Togaraseyi @TogaraseyiLaw:
Why did they not register?
Moron @igweeboss:
Some of your tweets expose kusarongeka kwe party. Ma agents anoenda Nhasi? Or anorara pa station
Acknowledge Mkhwekhwe™ @ackymkhwekhwe:
Kana wakamboitawo agent waisa bvunza mubvunzo iwowo
LLOON @LLOON_kids:
Did they register? Are they required to register? Is this their first time at that polling station? Thought they came there for training and etc before.
Mr Lee @leethamboh1:
So varikuenda nhasi really?
PeeNyamzihwa, The Lion Roar @PNyamzihwa:
Just yesterday you were saying that all the Agents had been deployed to guard the ballots, now where are they coming from? did they not sleep there?