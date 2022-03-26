ZimEye
🟡Am with Epworth candidate, Earthrage Kureva at Epworth Local Board. We have polling agents for all of the 84 polling stations. ZEC barred at least half of our polling agents from entering their stations yesterday evening. When they complained, they were threatened with arrest.— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) March 26, 2022
