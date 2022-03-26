Chamisa Agents Chased Out Of Polling Station

Spread the love

By- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission in Marondera has denied the Citizens Coalition for Change CCC’s polling agents entry into Lawrence Primary School.

CCC said ZEC said that the agents were not registered with the electoral body.

In a Twitter post, the party said:

#ByelectionsViolence Lawrence Primary School, Ward 23 of Marondera East our agents are being denied entry into the polling stations to monitor the voting process, alleging that they’re not registered with @ZECzim.

There were mixed opinions on the report. Some observers expressed frustration in the party for not being proactive. Pindula News presents some of the comments on the post:

Viv T. @viv_sibanda:

Are they registered?

Pikaz @Jawachawa:

Just let them show evidence of registration

Law Togaraseyi @TogaraseyiLaw:

Why did they not register?

Moron @igweeboss:

Some of your tweets expose kusarongeka kwe party. Ma agents anoenda Nhasi? Or anorara pa station

Acknowledge Mkhwekhwe™ @ackymkhwekhwe:

Kana wakamboitawo agent waisa bvunza mubvunzo iwowo

LLOON @LLOON_kids:

Did they register? Are they required to register? Is this their first time at that polling station? Thought they came there for training and etc before.

Mr Lee @leethamboh1:

So varikuenda nhasi really?

PeeNyamzihwa, The Lion Roar @PNyamzihwa:

Just yesterday you were saying that all the Agents had been deployed to guard the ballots, now where are they coming from? did they not sleep there?

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...