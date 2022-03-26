Citizens’ Struggle Unstoppable- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa says he will never betray the people’s struggle in spite of relentless efforts by Zanu PF to arrest change.

President Chamisa has pointed out that despite the difficult terrain he will not compromise the struggle.

In a statement on Twitter yesterday, change champion Hon Job Sikhala said:

“The Champion In Chief telling me that, “this is the struggle we should never put brakes. We are with the people. We should never betray them.”

We will walk the difficult terrain together until our people are free.”

