Defeating Mnangagwa: Vigilance Is Key- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa has assured the nation that Zanu PF will be defeated in the coming polls.

Thousands of citizens across the country on Saturday participated in by-elections.

Zanu PF bigwigs are sweating over President Chamisa’s rising popularity.

“CITIZENS;GOING FORWARD CITIZENS VIGILANCE IS KEY…WE MUST VOTE BIG & WIN BIG…TO DEFEAT THOSE WHO TRY TO RIG & THRIVE ON CHEATING…OUR EYES MUST BE ON THE BALL.

THIS TIME LET’S VOTE BIG & WIN BIG! WE MUST OVERWHELM RIGGING.

A NEW ZIMBABWE IS LOADING…#GoForGold #Godisinit,” President Chamisa said in a statement.

According to Citizens’ Coalition For Change, Zanu PF hooligans stole a voters’ roll in Mabvuku after attacking a police officer.

” In Harare East, Mabvuku, Ward 21 at Simudzayi Primary school polling station, Zanupf thugs violently attacked a police officer and stole a voters’ roll.

After successfully deployed our polling agents at Musi Farm Tent, Ward 4 in Marondera East

@ZECzim

officials have dismissed them citing that it’s a private property that can only be accessible during the day.”

Mr Mnangagwa

