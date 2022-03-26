Featured National
EU Ambassador In Epworth Observing By-Elections
By A Correspondent- European Union Ambassador To Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen, is in Harare’s Epworth residential suburb observing by-elections.

The EU envoy posted on his Twitter account notifying his presence in Epworth.

“Mangwanani Epworth! We are here as part of the local diplomatic effort to observe the by-elections. Early start, busy day ahead! 

@euinzim“, he said.