EU Ambassador In Epworth Observing By-Elections
26 March 2022
By A Correspondent- European Union Ambassador To Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen, is in Harare’s Epworth residential suburb observing by-elections.
The EU envoy posted on his Twitter account notifying his presence in Epworth.
“Mangwanani Epworth! We are here as part of the local diplomatic effort to observe the by-elections. Early start, busy day ahead!
@euinzim“, he said.
Mangwanani Epworth! We are here as part of the local diplomatic effort to observe the by-elections. Early start, busy day ahead! @euinzim pic.twitter.com/FfOZcS5Yet— Timo Olkkonen_EU 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@TimoOlkkonen) March 26, 2022