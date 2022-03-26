Harare Man Nabbed Over Ballot Picture

By A Correspondent- A man from Sunningadale 2 was this afternoon apprehended by polling officers and handed over to the police for taking a picture of his allocated ballot paper.

The man was handed over to the police after he emerged from a voting booth, took a picture of his marked ballot and sent it via WhatsApp.

The man is set to be charged with contravening Section 30 of the Electoral Act.

His arrest come after the ZEC issued a statement warning the electorate against taking pictures of their voting pattern and posting it on social media.

