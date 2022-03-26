Mavaza: President ED Spent the Last 4 Years Listening to Zimbabweans

TODAY WE VOTE TIME TO MAKE A WISE CHOICE.

BY DR MASIMBA MAVAZA

Zimbabwe saw gruesome blood letting campaign for the past three months. Political parties entered in a show case showing off their support. Like a snake shedding its skin we saw the MDC shedding off their skin coming up as CCC.

At the start of this campaign president Emerson Mnangagwa spent a lot of time listening. That’s what he has done over the last four years, and that’s what he did over the last five weeks as well. Now he is prepared to welcome the team we will chose to finish the remaining part of the term and taking Zimbabwe to eternity.

The president did not listen to vested interests. He did not listen to celebrities or millionaires trying to buy influence. He did not listen to highly selective focus groups or any group which put his name at the end or in the middle. The president listened to ordinary people from all walks of life. He listened to Zimbabweans and indeed he is a listening president. Listening to their concerns about education. Listening to their fears about the health system. The president listened to their disillusionment with politicians who break their promises and betray their trust. The president saw first hand how the cities were and are being run down by the opposition city fathers.

The narrow fight between the Opposition and Other parties has excluded millions in Zimbabweans from their own election. People now want politicians to stand up and address the issues that matter to them. The issues of bread and butter. People now want

commitments that are clear and costed. They have realised that leadership can never exist without trust. To that end they want leadership they can trust.

And there is just one day left to determine the direction we take in the remaining part of the term.

One day to turn this into a campaign that sets Zimbabwe on the right course for the years ahead.

One day to turn this into a campaign that focuses on the long term.

One day to turn this into a campaign about the issues that matter to people.`

During the campaign we have been fed a barrage of lies and distortions from the CCC High Command, the like of which we have never seen before.And when the CCC Party get frightened, they get negative, and they get nasty they call for sanctions

Instead of engaging in honest debate, they will put up thousands of negative distorting the truth about their country.

Instead of confronting voters face to face, they will ring people up, whispering lies about our policies down the phone.

Instead of talking about their record, they will fight the most negative, most nasty campaign imaginable.

And our Party has a duty to make that happen. To offer people a different choice than they have been getting from the oppositin

The investment to give our children the best possible education.

Clear, costed commitments to protect and improve our health system.

We have heard much about trust in this campaign. But politicians can’t expect to be taken on trust. They’ve got to earn people’s trust.

Trust comes from being straight with people. It comes from being consistent in your principles and policies. It comes from sums that add up.

Over the last four years, the ZANU PF in the new dispensation has proved that it can be trusted.

While Over the last four years opposition in its many breaking names failed to prove that they are worthy of our trust. They have reduced our cities to villages.

What ZANU PF set out to do in this campaign is to earn people’s trust by doing thing you all can see. This starts now.

That’s why we have stuck to our core values and consistent beliefs which were cemented in blood of our own. We can never promise you that whites will come running to take your country as Chamisa told you. This coming week Chamisa is flying to England to report on his campaign ZANU PF will be coming back to you to give you the feed back of our By election campaign.

That’s why we produced a costed manifesto and our ideology is known. A menu with prices. Chamisa said he sa no ideology his game plan is the white people running in to invest calling Biti Mr Bhiti.

Zanu PF is saying No false promises of riches we will work together in realistic ways.

We know the will of the Our people. We respect the will of the Our people. And we tell the Our people: we will stand up for Zimbabwe.

And all across the country, we have been straight with people. To attach the price-tag to the promise. To say, not just what you will get, but how it will be paid for. Chamisa promises free education.

All the pundits and the political commentators say you can’t ask people to pay a little more for our schools and hospitals.

But it’s not what people seem to be saying.

Why? Because people know that education will be the key to our success in the years ahead.

And everyone knows that in the real world, you don’t get something for nothing.

Others may be happy to say: ‘education, education, education’. But these are hollow words unless they are matched with ‘resources, resources, resources’.

It’s no good saying, like a preacher of prosperity that you’ll do something – this year, next year, sometime, never. Because you’ll never do anything that way.

Our education system has been undervalued and underfunded for too long now. We need to start now. Putting right the damage of the past years. With the hard cash to make a difference.

In this campaign, we have won support for our commitment to education and to our people.

In this campaign, we have won people’s respect for our straight talking and honesty.

It is time to go for victory.

Now what do I mean by victory?

I mean that by sending a massive force of ZANU PF MPs to PARLIAMENT to fight for our schools and hospitals, it becomes your victory.

A victory for your children and grandchildren.

A victory for your schools and hospitals.

A victory for you.

If you want more doctors and nurses in our hospitals, then the only way you will get them is by voting ZANU PF.

Tomorrow we vote let your voice be heard. Vote for the party which delivers no the party which lies.

[email protected]

