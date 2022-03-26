Zanu PF Agents Fight For Food At Polling Station

Masvingo urban ward 7 Zanu PF elections agents fight for food

25 March 2022

Wezhira Munya

Two Zanu PF elections agents stationed at Rujeko Primary school in Masvingo urban ward 7 fought today. They fought over a plate of sadza and meat during lunch break whilst at the polling station.

This fight took place this afternoon.

It was an embarrassing moment as Zanu PF councillor candidate Mr Prosper Dohwai failed to supply enough lunch for his election agents.

Zanu PF ward 7 council candidate Mr Prosper Dohwai had to restrain them.

The Zanu PF election agents fight broke in the presence of election officials, police and other party agents.

One senior Zanu PF member who resides in Rujeko B and an eyewitness said, “l condemn violent behaviour among our Zanu PF members. I urge our councillor candidate Mr Dohwai to adequately provide food to our agents.”

One Zanu PF election agent in ward 7 at Rujeko Primary school said, our candidate Mr Dohwai is failing to give us food in time. He is not appreciating that we are guarding his votes.

Citizens Coalition for Change council candidate in ward 7 Masvingo urban Mr Richard Musekiwa adequately provided food for his agents.

Also other parties that are contesting in ward 7 managed to give food to their candidates.

