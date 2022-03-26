Zanu PF Threatens Chamisa Polling Agents, Force Them Out Of Polling Stations

By-Zanu PF is said to be threatening the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), polling agents and forcing them to withdraw their participation.

CCC deputy secretary for elections Ellen Shiriyendenga claimed their polling agents are pulling out due to fear after having been intimidated by suspected ZANU PF activists and traditional leaders in rural areas.

Shiriyedenga said the rate at which some polling agents are pulling out was worrisome. Shiriyedenga said:

We are getting a worrying trend with regards to our polling agents. Particularly you go to Marondera East, Murewa South and also Mwenezi South, where we are having our polling agents being intimidated to an extent that some actually withdrew out of fear and that culture of fear is going unabated.

So we are saying the responsible bodies, do the right thing.

CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere also said that there have been reports of bribes and fear being instilled in citizens with their political rivals. Mahere said:

We do not want any illegal conduct at polling stations. We have received reports already of threats being made by certain traditional leaders who are acting unlawfully in a partisan manner. We have heard threats of intimidation. We have heard reports that names are going to be taken down and follow-ups will be made on them. That simply has to stop.

Mahere added that CCC’s elections directorate headed up by councillor Ian Makoni and his deputy Ellen Shiriyedenga are working round the clock to ensure polling agents are deployed in all the wards and constituencies.

-NewZimbabwe

