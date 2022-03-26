ZEC Warns Against Taking Pictures Of Marked Ballots

marked ballot

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has banned the taking of photos of marked ballots and sending them on social media saying it is a violation of the law. This comes after pictures of marked ballots circulated on social media platforms. In a statement, seen by Pindula News, ZEC said actually taking photographs in the polling station is prohibited and constitutes a criminal offence. We present the statement below:

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission notes with concern that some voters are taking photographs of the marked ballots and sending them on social media. This is in contravention of the Constitution which protects the right to security of the ballot. Voters are advised that this constitutional provision is in place to protect them from victimisation and is an internationally recognised right which the Commission endeavours to protect. Voters are thus advised to desist from any actions that might compromise this right and the integrity of the electoral process. Further, the electorate is advised that the taking photographs inside the polling station is prohibited and constitutes a criminal offence in terms of Section 30 of the Electoral Regulations S.1.21 of 2005.

U. Silaigwana

Chief Elections Officer

ZIMBABWE ELECTORAL COMMISSION

