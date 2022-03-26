Zim Goes To Vote In Make Or Break By-Elections

By A Correspondent| Zimbabweans in the vacant 28 parliamentary and 105 local government seats will today re-elect representatives in an election that has a lot at stake.

The ruling Zanu PF has set its sight on eating into previously opposition seats and is targeting Epworth, St Marys and Marondera Central on top of its own Chivi South and Marondera East among others.

On the other hand, the newly formed CCC is targeting to retain seats previously occupied by its members before they were recalled by Douglas Mwonzora of MDC-T.

MDC-T which is struggling to stamp its authority as the main opposition is out to prove a point though it is going to be a tall order.

The major contestation is between Zanu PF and CCC who sees these by-elections as a precursor to the do or die general elections which are due in 2023.

CCC has hit the ground running and judging by the numbers witnessed at their star rallies, it is ready to give Zanu PF a good run for their money.

Zanu PF on the other hand has also flexed its mobilisation capacity with well attended rallies albeit claims of bussing supporters from all over the country.

“The real fight tomorrow is for the title of, “Zimbabwe’s Official Opposition”. Otherwise the majority party will remain thus,” said Information Secretary Nick Mangwana.

CCC Spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said this election is their chance to test the country’s electoral systems and processes to enable them to push for necessary reforms that ensure the 2023 elections are free and fair.

Whoever wins big today will have an early lead ahead of the main battle on 31 July 2023.

