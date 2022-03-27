Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens Coalition For Change vice president Hon Tendai Biti romped to a victory in the Harare East by-election on Saturday.
Hon Biti polled 7534 while Zanu PF’s Mavis Gumbo got 3045 votes.MDC Alliance’s Lovemore Mbanga received only 114 votes.
See results below:
Harare East Constituency 26 March by-election RESULTS:
CCC’s Tendai Biti 7534 votes;
ZANU PF’s Mavis Gumbo 3045 votes;
MDC Alliance’s Lovemore Mbanga 114 votes;
United Zimbabwe Alliance’s Garikai Mlambo 100 votes;
LEAD’s Nyaradzo Musarurwa 25 votes.
Glen View North By-election Results
Glen View North Constituency by-election RESULTS:
CCC’s Munengami Fani 4053 votes;
ZANU PF’s Mambo Martin 1578 votes;
MDC Alliance’s Mashaya Rhino 112 votes;
NPF’s Munyaradzi Prudence Tatenda 20 votes.
St Mary’s by-election RESULTS:
CCC’s Tarusenga Unganai Dickson 5 830 votes;
ZANU PF’s Robert Jijinka 4 483 votes;
MDC A’s Adam Puzi 201 votes;
Independent Marcos Sanyanga 55 votes.