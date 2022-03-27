Intimidation Of Traditional Leaders By Emmerson Mnangagwa Unacceptable

ZEAT COMMUNICATIONS.

It is with great shock that we learnt that the President recently went ballistic and fired volleys at Chiefs whom he accused of being opposition Chiefs and threatened to axe them.

Well acording to the Supreme Law of the land it is a public secret that Chiefs must be non-partisan as Section 281 (2) (b) states. Taking a surgical and microscopic analysis at the President’s words it is crystal clear like the azure blue sky that for him it is okay for Chiefs to be political and support the ruling ZANU PF.

It puzzles the sane mind to hear the chief custodian of the law saying this. An utterance of that magnitude has the effect of tearing down our Constitution.

Deeply thrown in a high level compendious laconic lacuna by these barrages we humbly call upon the President in his capacity as the Number 1 citizen of the land to uphold, defend, obey and respect the Constitution as the Supreme law of the land and ensure that the Constitution and all the other laws are faithfully observed as articulated by Section 90 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. ZEAT fostering democratic elections.

