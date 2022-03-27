President Chamisa’s CCC Wins All Four Masvingo Urban By-elections

Spread the love

Celebrations in Masvingo urban as Cyclone President Nelson Chamisa sweeps all 4 wards in Masvingo urban

As MDC T Mwonzora is buried as his candidates Chuma, Vembo, Ziki and Makiwa get zero votes at another polling stations

As Zanu PF thrust to win urban areas crumble heavily

Wezhira Munya

President Chamisa and CCC party win Masvingo four council seats by elections.

Citizens Coalition for Change deputy chief of staff Mr Dangazela said, “Masvingo urban is pro President Chamisa. We celebrate election victory today, after our councillors were recalled by Mwonzora.”

Zanu PF and MDC T Mwonzora fail to get a single council seat. In other polling stations Mwonzora was getting zeros votes. MDC Mwonzora agents could not vote for MDC Mwonzora candidates. Wezhira team noted that, there was poor vote turn out. Majority of Masvingo urban youth did not vote.

Ward 3 Masvingo urban

Kamuzondo CCC Chamisa : 1137

Bucho Zanu PF ED: 476

Vembo MDC A Mwonzora: 51

Ward 4 Masvingo urban

CCC Tabe Chamisa: 660

Zanu PF ED: 411

CCC Muchuchuti Chamisa: 294

Mwonzora MDC A : 21

President Chamisa’s party had a total of 954 votes (Add Tabe and Muchuchuti votes)

Ward 5 Masvingo urban

Mberikunashe CCC: 469

Wadzai Zanu PF: 280

Makiwa MDC Alliance: 18

Ward 7 Masvingo urban

Musekiwa CCC Chamisa: 1342

Dohwa Zanu PF ED: 408

MDC Alliance Mwonzora: 35

Chidhindi Lead Masarira: 2

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...