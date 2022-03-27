Celebrations in Masvingo urban as Cyclone President Nelson Chamisa sweeps all 4 wards in Masvingo urban
As MDC T Mwonzora is buried as his candidates Chuma, Vembo, Ziki and Makiwa get zero votes at another polling stations
As Zanu PF thrust to win urban areas crumble heavily
Wezhira Munya
President Chamisa and CCC party win Masvingo four council seats by elections.
Citizens Coalition for Change deputy chief of staff Mr Dangazela said, “Masvingo urban is pro President Chamisa. We celebrate election victory today, after our councillors were recalled by Mwonzora.”
Zanu PF and MDC T Mwonzora fail to get a single council seat. In other polling stations Mwonzora was getting zeros votes. MDC Mwonzora agents could not vote for MDC Mwonzora candidates. Wezhira team noted that, there was poor vote turn out. Majority of Masvingo urban youth did not vote.
Ward 3 Masvingo urban
Kamuzondo CCC Chamisa : 1137
Bucho Zanu PF ED: 476
Vembo MDC A Mwonzora: 51
Ward 4 Masvingo urban
CCC Tabe Chamisa: 660
Zanu PF ED: 411
CCC Muchuchuti Chamisa: 294
Mwonzora MDC A : 21
President Chamisa’s party had a total of 954 votes (Add Tabe and Muchuchuti votes)
Ward 5 Masvingo urban
Mberikunashe CCC: 469
Wadzai Zanu PF: 280
Makiwa MDC Alliance: 18
Ward 7 Masvingo urban
Musekiwa CCC Chamisa: 1342
Dohwa Zanu PF ED: 408
MDC Alliance Mwonzora: 35
Chidhindi Lead Masarira: 2