Spare a thought for @DMwonzora who was given by ZanuPf the name MDC-T, MDC Alliance, Harvest House, all assets, MPs, Councillors, 2.6 million votes, over U$1.6 million only to loose to spoilt ballots & even getting zero votes at many polling stations in the #ByElectionsZw— Makomborero Haruzivishe (@MakomboreroH) March 26, 2022
List of People who will never appreciate Chamisa bcoz of hate and Jealous@obertgutu@DMwonzora@TrevorNcube@lilomatic@nickmangwana….. Add yours pic.twitter.com/PuvfVnMLb7
— 🅿️ANASHE 🇿🇼 (@Panashe_JJ) March 27, 2022
It's over in Mat South. We got the 3 we always had. ZANU PF also got the 3 they always had. Mwonzora also got the zero he always had. Everyone got what they always had.— Discent Bajila (@DCBajila) March 26, 2022
If I was ED I would arrest Douglas Mwonzora for selling a dummy that he had people in the opposition . Infact Douglas published falsehoods prejudicial to the outgoing ruling party , he communicated falsehoods that he had over 2.6 million supporters. pic.twitter.com/j7HyBTeQ9w— Cecillia Chimbiri (@ceechimbiri2) March 27, 2022
In Alfred Beit Just collected the last V11s for Harare west ward 16 Councillor Denford, like in all other polling station Mwonzora got his usual share of 0(NIL). pic.twitter.com/2Zd8HmmtXd— Gift Ostallos Siziba (@Cde_Ostallos) March 26, 2022
One of the most vindictive recalls was that of Charlton Hwende. It was personal. Mwonzora had lost to Hwende at the MDC Alliance Congress in 2019. The people of Kuwadzana have just delivered an emphatic response. Mwonzora’s candidate had no votes at this polling station. Zero. https://t.co/EGQ6ZRkIk1— Alex T Magaisa 🇿🇼 (@Wamagaisa) March 26, 2022
😂 Chamisa warned @DMwonzora that “borrowed robes are very temporary.” Hezvo MDC-T candidate got 4 votes 😂 pic.twitter.com/gT03fhwZ3Q
— denzo (@Denzoo99) March 26, 2022
1/3 BREAKING NEWSDouglas Mwonzora, Elias Mudzuri, Morgen Komichi, Paurina Mpariwa, Tapiwa Mashakada, Witness Dube were involved in a political accident and are all critical and submitted at the intensive care units of different hospitals.— Alistar Chibanda 💛 (@alistarchibanda) March 27, 2022
The QUESTION asked by @drjaytee877 to Mwonzora for a very longtime “Who voted for you ?” Has been answered by the by-elections and it is ZERO 🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️— LynneM 💕💝💎 (@LynneStactia) March 27, 2022
