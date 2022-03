Unwanted CCC Candidate Wins Byo Council Election

Mpumelelo Nyoni of CCC has won Ward 26 in Bulawayo where the party fielded double candidates.

Zanu PF’s Lungisani Sibanda came second and the CCC’s preferred candidate Norman Hlabani third.

According to ZimLive, Hlabani has just conceded at Senzangakhona ward centre.

