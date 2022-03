ZANU PF Says Mwonzora Beaten by Spoiled Votes

A Twitter account run by the ZANU PF Information Directorateon Saturday night mocked the MDC brand usurper, Douglas Mwonzora saying after losing in the just ended bi elections, he s sleeping with his shoes on. The party said, Mwonzora was beaten by spoilt votes. It published the picture of a humiliated man tightly tucked inside blankets wearing shrinking black shoes on. Below was the tweet

