Zanu PF Thugs Beat-Up Chamisa Polling Agent

By- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) polling agent was in Kwekwe assaulted by Zanu PF activists on Saturday, the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum has reported.

The agent, identified as Sympathy, reportedly lost his tooth during the scuffle.

The Forum reports that Sympathy had confronted the activists who were transporting voters to polling stations in Kwekwe. Said the forum in a case alert:

CCC Kwekwe Central National Assembly candidate Judith Tobaiwa said the agent, whose name was given only as Sympathy, was assaulted by ZANU-PF youths in Mbizo township.

Last month, a CCC activist, Mbongeni Ncube, was assaulted to death by suspected ZANU PF activists at a CCC rally held in Kwekwe ahead of this Saturday’s by-elections.

