DeMbare Returning To Glory Days ?

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has admitted they went into the match against Harare City under pressure after their main title rivals won their matches on Saturday.

DeMbare cruised to a 2-0 win over the Sunshine Boys, thanks to second half goals from Frank Makarati and Brendon Mpofu. The victory was their fourth in a row.

Speaking after the game, Ndiraya said: “I must be honest that we didn’t have it easy.

“Harare City were tactically good and that made life difficult for us especially in the first half.

“It was also a difficult match from the physical point of view, but in the end, what is important is to win.”

He added: “It’s always difficult to win games especially when we work for Dynamos because all the teams normally bring their A-game when you play against them.”

The result put the Glamour Boys in second place with 19 points, three behind leaders Chicken Inn after nine games.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

