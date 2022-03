Lionel Messi Misses Penalties, Says Mwonzora

By A Correspondent| Opposition MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora says he has a never say die attitude when it comes to politics and will bounce back.

He compared himself to six time Ballon dor winner Lionel Messi and Argentina football legend saying they missed penalties.

“We got our strategy wrong. Lionel Messi misses penalties, Maradona also missed penalties.”

