Military Officers Surround Vice President Of Sudan’s Home – Reports

Spread the love

Various news reports from South Sudan on Monday morning alleged that the Vice President of that country has been surrounded by soldiers following his public complaints that the military are abusing members of the opposition.

Reporters were still searching for a comment from the government at the time of writing.

Founded in 1983, the South Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) which was founded as a guerrilla movement against the government of Sudan in 1983 following the Second Sudanese Civil War, led by John Garang, has remained a challenge to the nation’s politics.

There are reports that South Sudanese government forces have surrounded the residence of Vice President Riek Machar. This comes after Machar accused the military of attacking opposition forces in the north of the country.



Latest info here 👉https://t.co/pPgcAHsGGT pic.twitter.com/mbLvwIUsM4 — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) March 28, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...