Mwonzora Fires More Chamisa Councilors

By- MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora has recalled 16 more councillors aligned to the Nelson Chamisa led CCC.

The recalled councillors were elected under the MDC Alliance ticket in 2018.

Commenting on the recalls, exiled Political Science Professor, Jonathan Moyo, suggested that councillors that were elected under the MDC Alliance banner in 2018 and are pro-Chamisa, should all resign. Said the former Information minister:

… why are MPs & Councillors elected as MDC-A in 2018 and are now #CCC still clinging to MDC-A seats, as @DMwonzora holds them hostage? Why not resign en masse before it’s too late?

Reports indicate that Mwonzora intends to recall more councillors who are being accused of ceasing to be members of the MDC-T.

