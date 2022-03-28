Mwonzora Speaks Of By-election Defeat

By- MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora said the party would go back to the drawing board and re-strategise.

Mwonzora failed to get a single seat in the Saturday by-elections.

The MDC-T leader told reporters in Harare Monday that their strategy was wrong.

He said:

Lionel Messi misses a penalty. Maradona misses a penalty. So strategists can get strategies wrong as well.

We are also going to look at other things like messaging, the particular strategy we adopted in this election which is different from the strategy we have used traditionally. We got our strategy wrong.

Meanwhile, some parties in the MDC Alliance attribute the loss to his approach.

Zimbabwe People First Secretary-General, Marakia Bomani earlier told Pindula News that Mwonzora made unilateral decisions that in the end cost the alliance.

