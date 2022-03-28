Zanu PF Trounced In Masvingo Urban

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens’ Coalition For Change (CCC) thrashed Zanu PF in all the four by-elections in Masvingo Urban Constituency.

Douglas Mwonzora’s party also performed dismally in the by-elections in Masvingo Urban.

See report below:

Wezhira Munya

President Chamisa and CCC party win Masvingo four council seats…

Citizens’ Coalition for Change deputy chief of staff Mr Dangazela said: “Masvingo urban is pro- President Chamisa. We celebrate election victory today, after our councillors were recalled by Mwonzora.”

Zanu PF and MDC T Mwonzora failed to get a single council seat. In other polling stations Mwonzora did not get even a single vote.

MDC Mwonzora agents could not vote for their own party candidates.

The majority of Masvingo urban youths did not vote.

Ward 3 Masvingo urban

Kamuzondo CCC Chamisa : 1137

Bucho Zanu PF ED: 476

Vembo MDC A Mwonzora: 51

Ward 4 Masvingo urban

CCC Tabe Chamisa: 660

Zanu PF ED: 411

CCC Muchuchuti Chamisa: 294

Mwonzora MDC A : 21

President Chamisa’s party had a total of 954 votes (Add Tabe and Muchuchuti votes)

Ward 5 Masvingo urban

Mberikunashe CCC: 469

Wadzai Zanu PF: 280

Makiwa MDC Alliance: 18

Ward 7 Masvingo urban

Musekiwa CCC Chamisa: 1342

Dohwa Zanu PF ED: 408

MDC Alliance Mwonzora: 35

Chidhindi Lead Masarira: 2

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...