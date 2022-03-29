AU Appoints First Ever Non-Zimbabwean Vice Chancellor

By A Correspondent- Africa University (AU) has appointed its first non-Zimbabwean Vice-Chancellor in its history.

Professor Peter Mageto, a Kenyan national, was appointed the AU’s fifth Vice-Chancellor recently. In a statement, AU said:

The appointment reflects the international thrust of the university and is in keeping with its Pan-African spirit.

… Led by the university board chairman, Bishop Mande Muyombo, the search committee over the past nine months served with dedication and divine conviction to shortlist over 3 000 applications for the position, that were received from Africa, North America and Europe to identify the next leader of Africa University.

Mageto’s appointment comes as the United Methodist Church-affiliated institution is celebrating 30 years of existence.

He had been the acting Vice-Chancellor from January 2021 until the recent appointment. Added the statement:

An accomplished academic grounded in the study of ethics and leadership, Professor Peter Mageto’s vision and grounding philosophy are best captured in four words – our people, our values.

The charting of the university’s next glorious decade is to be built upon a foundation of academic excellence, innovation, accountability and institutional advancement.

The journey ahead is one filled with immense promise and guided by unwavering faith.

