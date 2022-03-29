“Chamisa Will Win The Next Elections”: Dr Khupe

By A Correspondent- Former MDC-T deputy president Thokozani Khupe believes the outcome of the 26 March by-elections is an indication that the newly-formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party led by Nelson Chamisa will win in the upcoming 2023 general elections and form the next government.

CCC won 19 out of the 28 National Assembly seats and the majority of council seats in the recently-held by-elections.

However, almost all of the parliamentary seats are in urban areas, the opposition’s strongholds and ZANU PF reclaimed two seats that were won by the opposition in 2018.

Khupe’s spokesperson Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu on Monday told NewsDay that the by-elections will lay a firm foundation for an opposition victory in 2023. Ndlovu said:

[H]er supporters turned out in their numbers to vote for CCC and the citizens rejected ZANU PF and Mwonzora.

As Khupe said last week, the outcome of these by-elections will lay a firm foundation for an overwhelming victory in 2023.

It is clear that CCC will form the next government of Zimbabwe and Chamisa will be the next president of the country.

Just before the by-elections, Khupe announced that she was supporting CCC candidates but the party’s Bulawayo structures have refused to work with her.

CCC party members in Bulawayo say Khupe’s previous association with ZANU PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made it difficult for them to trust her.

When Khupe was sacked by the MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora, she launched the “#beat the pot campaign, No vote for Mwonzora, No vote for ZANU PF”.

