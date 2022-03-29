Citizens’ Victory Certain- President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa says he is satisfied with the results of the March 26 by-elections although there is a lot of work to do in terms of pushing for reforms.

Addressing a media briefing in Harare on Monday, President Chamisa called for wholesale reforms within the electoral system.

President Chamisa’s CCC clinched the majority of local government and house of assembly seats in the Saturday by-elections.

President Chamisa said: ” We know that Zanu PF is abusing traditional leaders across the country. Intimidation of voters is rampant in rural areas.

However, I am happy with our performance despite the setbacks.

Zanu PF is violating the principles of the liberation struggle.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...