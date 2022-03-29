Messi Speaks On Future

Lionel Messi says he will reassess his future with the Argentina national team after this year’s World Cup.

Messi made the revelation after leading the Argentina national team to a 3-0 win over Venezuela in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He scored the third goal of the match to add to Nico Gonzalez and Angel di Maria’s strikes.

The forward his doubts had nothing to do with past frustration playing for Argentina. He won his first title with the team last year – the Copa America in a final against Brazil.

“It has been a while that I am happy here, since before winning the Copa. I am thankful for all this they make me feel every time I come to Argentina,” he said.

Asked about him continuing with the national team after Qatar, Messi, who turns 35 in June, said: “I don’t know, the truth is I don’t know. I think about that is coming, which is close, Ecuador (on Tuesday). The preparation matches in June and September.

“Let’s hope these go the best way possible. But for sure after the World Cup many things will change.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

