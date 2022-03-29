Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens’ Coalition For Change (CCC) thrashed Zanu PF in all the four by-elections in Masvingo Urban Constituency.
Douglas Mwonzora’s party also performed dismally in the by-elections in Masvingo Urban.
See report below:
Wezhira Munya
President Chamisa and CCC party win Masvingo four council seats…
Citizens’ Coalition for Change deputy chief of staff Mr Dangazela said: “Masvingo urban is pro- President Chamisa. We celebrate election victory today, after our councillors were recalled by Mwonzora.”
Zanu PF and MDC T Mwonzora failed to get a single council seat. In other polling stations Mwonzora did not get even a single vote.
MDC Mwonzora agents could not vote for their own party candidates.
The majority of Masvingo urban youths did not vote.
Ward 3 Masvingo urban
Kamuzondo CCC Chamisa : 1137
Bucho Zanu PF ED: 476
Vembo MDC A Mwonzora: 51
Ward 4 Masvingo urban
CCC Tabe Chamisa: 660
Zanu PF ED: 411
CCC Muchuchuti Chamisa: 294
Mwonzora MDC A : 21
President Chamisa’s party had a total of 954 votes (Add Tabe and Muchuchuti votes)
Ward 5 Masvingo urban
Mberikunashe CCC: 469
Wadzai Zanu PF: 280
Makiwa MDC Alliance: 18
Ward 7 Masvingo urban
Musekiwa CCC Chamisa: 1342
Dohwa Zanu PF ED: 408
MDC Alliance Mwonzora: 35
Chidhindi Lead Masarira: 2