Shurugwi Woman Arrested For Insulting Mnangagwa

By Jane Mlambo| Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) recently rescued a 48 year-old Maria Mapfumo from Shurugwi after securing her release from custody on bail after she had been arrested and charged for allegedly undermining authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The state claimed that Mapfumo used derogatory language to insult Mnangagwa during an altercation with Bernard Dangi a ZANU PF Councillor.

It is further alleged that Mapfumo stated that Dangi and Mnangagwa are murderers who can connive to kill her husband.

Mapfumo’s husband is a teacher and had been accused by Dangi of abdicating his teaching duties and engaging in political activities.

