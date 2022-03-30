Armed Robber Killed In Beitbridge Police Shoot-out

By- Police in Beitbridge have gunned down the one-armed robber and left another injured as the two attempted to escape at a security check.

The two suspects are part of a six-man gang that robbed a Chiredzi businessman and his wife of US$1000, R8000, an assortment of cellphones, a Toyota Prado and a Nissan Caravan on Monday evening.

National police spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the shooting incident occurred at a roadblock 5km before Beitbridge town along the Masvingo road on Tuesday.

He said the suspects were believed to be operating between Beitbridge and Musina.

“The matter is now under investigation. We want to warn those who terrorise members of the community and businessmen that their days are numbered,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said after the shootout one, Zakaria Ncube (41) of Lower Gweru who also operates in Musina and Beitbridge was recovering from bullet wounds at Beitbridge Hospital under police guard.

The other unidentified suspect was found dead in the bullet riddled Honda Fit (AFL 9425), at Mdau Business Centre in Beitbridge on Tuesday evening.

