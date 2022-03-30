CAF Official Dies In Stadium Stampede

A CAF official died during the commotion at the Abuja National Stadium after angry Nigerian fans stormed the pitch in protest, following the Super Eagles’ defeat to Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers play off last night.

The two giants played a 1-1 stalemate and Ghana booked a place at the global showpiece in Qatar, through the away goals rule.

After the game, angry Nigerian fans went irate, stormed the pitched and caused damage to stadium property before police fired teargas to disperse them.

During the commotion, a CAF official, Dr. Joseph Kabungo from Zambia, who was on duty as a doping officer, collapsed and died.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), as well as his family, have been informed of the sad development, which will likely invite heavy sanctions on Nigerian football by world governing body Fifa.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

