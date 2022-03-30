Chamisa Ally Digs Into Mnangagwa

By- Mmusi Maimane, the One South Africa Movement (OSAM) coordinator said Southern African countries affected by an influx of Zimbabwean migrants should push Harare for a free and fair election in 2023.

Maimane is Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa’s close ally.

Millions of Zimbabweans have migrated to South Africa, Namibia, Zambia and Botswana among other regional countries, over the past two decades in search of better economic prospects, thereby straining social services in the receiving countries.

In a post on Twitter, Maimane described Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU PF, as regional cancer which must fall. He said:

The solution to the Zimbabwean/ South African immigration crisis involves us advocating for free and fair elections in 2023. The CCC led by Chamisa won 19/28 seats in the by-elections.

Without rigging and violence, @edmnangagwa has no chance. Next year Zimbabwe will be free.

We cannot be more involved in Cuba and in Ukraine matters than we are in issues that affect us.

The oppression in Zimbabwe directly affects SA. We pay the cost in health facilities being strained, in labour disputes and it has sown seeds of animosity. That is why it must fall.

ZANU PF is the regional cancer draining South Africa, Namibia and Botswana. It’s costing us.

We cure cancer by removing the tumour. By going through chemotherapy.

Panado does not cure cancer. Some people are chasing cosmetic solutions. I am going directly for the cancer.

Responding to Maimane, one Muse indicated that despite CCC winning 19 seats, ZANU PF had actually won two seats previously held by the opposition while retaining all the seats it held before.Wrote Muse:

Mmusi open up your eyes, CCC candidates returned the same seats they were occupying before recalls, if you check properly Zanu PF managed to gain two constituents previously occupied by MDC/CCC whatever so, in reality, Zanu PF now have two more extra seats.

Malume Pfene concurred with Maimane and urged the opposition leader not to be like former South African president Thabo Mbeki who allegedly condoned electoral fraud. Said Pfene:

I totally agree. Zimbabweans had no history of crossing the Limpopo until ZANU PF ruined the country.

All we need from SA and SADC is support during and after elections. We are capable of running our own affairs. Don’t condone election theft like Mbeki.

