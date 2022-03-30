Latest On Trial Of CCC Masvingo Trio

Tinashe Sambiri|The trial of three Citizens’ Coalition For Change members Aleck Tabe, Margaret Chakabuda and Nerupandai will continue on April 11.

The three are accused of convening and addressing an unlawful gathering in Mucheke Suburb.

Advocate Shumba is representing the trio.

Their lawyer has been given up to April 11 to make an application for discharge.

In a statement, CCC Masvingo said the law should not be applied selectively.

“We are not happy with the selective application of the law we are witnessing.”

