South Africans Accuse Mbeki Of Helping Destroy Zimbabwe

By- A South African political analyst, Moeletsi Mbeki, says South Africa’s ruling party, the ANC, cooperated with Zanu PF in destroying Zimbabwe’s economy resulting in millions of Zimbabweans crossing the Limpopo River in search of scarce jobs.

Mbeki claimed that the two former liberation movements did not want an opposition party founded by civil society to take power in Zimbabwe.

He was speaking during an interview on the television channel eNCA on Tuesday. That was after South African authorities revealed that the rate of unemployment in the neighbouring country had risen to 35.3%. Said, Mbeki:

The ANC collaborated with Zanu PF in effectively destroying the economy of Zimbabwe because they both did not want an opposition party founded by civil society to take power in Zimbabwe.

By destroying the economy of Zimbabwe, a huge influx of people flooded into South Africa looking for jobs and by not controlling the border and effectively allowing the border not to be controlled, it was then very easy for this flood.

And now the consequence of this is that poor people from Zimbabwe flooded into poor areas in South Africa which are the townships and informal settlements and this is the outcome.

Mbeki also accused the FRELIMO-led Mozambique Government of importing heroin from south Asia and re-selling it to South Africa.

He said the South African Government has done nothing to stop the illicit trade which unfortunately is fuelling drug abuse in the country’s townships.

