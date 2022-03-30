Sport
Teranga Lions, Black Stars Qualify For Qatar 2022
30 March 2022
Twenty-seven teams have now qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with five places still up for grabs.

Africa will be represented by Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal.

Other teams that have also qualified include five-time winners Brazil, defending champions France, Argentina, Germany, England and Spain.

Poland and Portugal also booked their places after winning the European play-offs.

Qatar’s place was confirmed long ago as hosts of the tournament.

These are the teams with their tickets already booked:

Asia
Qatar (Hosts)
South Korea
Iran
Japan
Saudi Arabia

Africa
Senegal
Cameroon
Ghana
Morocco
Tunisia

Europe
Germany
Denmark
France
Belgium
Croatia
Spain
Serbia
England
Switzerland
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal

South America
Brazil
Argentina
Ecuador
Uruguay

North America
Canada- Soccer24 Zimbabwe