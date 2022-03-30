Teranga Lions, Black Stars Qualify For Qatar 2022

Twenty-seven teams have now qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with five places still up for grabs.

Africa will be represented by Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal.

Other teams that have also qualified include five-time winners Brazil, defending champions France, Argentina, Germany, England and Spain.

Poland and Portugal also booked their places after winning the European play-offs.

Qatar’s place was confirmed long ago as hosts of the tournament.

These are the teams with their tickets already booked:

Asia

Qatar (Hosts)

South Korea

Iran

Japan

Saudi Arabia

Africa

Senegal

Cameroon

Ghana

Morocco

Tunisia

Europe

Germany

Denmark

France

Belgium

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Switzerland

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Ecuador

Uruguay

North America

Canada- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

