Top Gvt Officials To Sign Perfomance Contracts

Top Government officials will on Thursday sign Performance Contracts at Harare International Conference Centre at the Rainbow Towers.

In a statement, Secretary to Service Commissions, Jonathan Wutawunashe, said 84 Chief Directors and Directors will sign the contracts.

The statement read:

Government continues to raise the bar on performance management in Ministries and Departments by requiring senior officials to sign Performance Contracts in order to strengthen service delivery to citizens.

In a ceremony to be held on Thursday 31 March 2022, Chief Directors and Directors in all 21 Government ministries will publicly sign Performance Contracts at Harare International Conference Centre at the Rainbow Towers.

At the ceremony, 84 Chief Directors and Directors are scheduled to sign contracts as a representative sample on behalf of a total population of 463 Chief Directors and Directors, the rest of whom will sign their contracts in their Ministries and Departments.

This event signals the cascading to all levels of the high-performance Work Culture which Government in the Second Republic is championing, and which was demonstrated in February at a ceremony graced by the presence of His Excellency President E.D. Mnangagwa, where Ministers, Permanent Secretaries of Government as well as CEOs of parastatals and leaders of Local Government Authorities signed their own Performance Contracts.

In the true spirit of the principle, ‘What Gets Measured Gets Done’, the contracts will outline specific strategic objectives, outputs and outcomes targeted for the year 2022 for Chief Directors and Directors.

The performance of Chief Directors and Directors will be assessed on a quarterly basis, together with that of Permanent Secretaries with the final evaluation conducted annually.

Members of the media are hereby invited to cover the event, which starts at 9:30 am on Thursday 31 March 2022 at the HICC in the main auditorium.

