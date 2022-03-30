We Are The Alternative Government- Wiwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu Zanu PF stalwarts are blocking perceived Citizens’ Coalition For Change supporters from fetching water from boreholes that were drilled by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office.

This was said by CCC deputy chairperson Hon Job Sikhala.

Hon Sikhala wrote on Twitter:

“After highlighting the uncivilized sanctions imposed upon the CCC supporters in St. Mary’s not to fetch water frm the boreholes drilled by Mnangagwa hoping to get support from the antics, the Citizens hv cm together 2 contribute for the drilling of the borehole 4all in St. Mary’s

We are ready to provide the alternative government for the people of Zimbabwe.

Trust the CCC. It’s your movement !!!

It is now time for all of us to come and join CCC. Time for change is now. 2023 is around the corner.

We can’t postpone the inevitable any longer.

Please join CCC today !!!

