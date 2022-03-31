Armed Robbers Shoot Popular Bosso Fan

POPULAR Highlanders fan and musician Thulani “Thuts” Dube is lucky to be alive after armed robbers shot him during a foiled robbery in the early hours if this morning.

Mr Dube, who runs Harsh Touch Entertainment, was shot when he and other neighbours attended to a distress call at Sai Mart Supermarket, in Lobengula West, where the robbers had tied up guards.

He suffered a deep graze on the left side of his back just above the kidney area.

Narrating his ordeal, Mr Dube said he and his neighbours went to the scene to check and found the robbers there.

“There were thieves at the shops and I was phoned by one of the people and rushed there to investigate, with my sibling and another guy.

“When we got there we heard noises in the grass, and we started throwing stones, but it was dogs. I then shouted ‘sela sela’ but the thieves were robbing Sai Mart Supermarket. They advanced to us and I saw an opportunity to try catch them. But the way they were advancing it showed that they were in no nonsense mood,” said Mr Dube.

He said he only realised that he was shot after some time.

“When I noticed that one of them was carrying a gun, I turned and ran and that’s when he shot. I didn’t realise that I was shot. It was only after some metres that I felt as I was bleeding, and when I touched my left side I felt the wound.

“I was very lucky that I wasn’t badly injured, it’s only the Grace of God that I’m alive. I went to the police and to the hospital where I was discharged.

“This is now serious. The crime is too much, something needs to be done,” said Mr Dube.

He said the robbers were seven, but he was confronted by two of them.- Chronicle

