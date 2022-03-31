Jacob Mafume Recalled

State Media – Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has been recalled as ward 17 councillor by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after he joined Nelson Chamisa’s newly-formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

In a letter dated March 29, 2022, addressed to the town clerk, Local Government minister July Moyo declared the ward 17 seat vacant in terms of section 278(1) of the Constitution.

“I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the PDP stating that the following councillor (Mafume) has ceased to be a member of the party through automatic termination of their membership as they have since joined CCC,” Moyo’s letter read.

Mafume has been suspended four times by Moyo on allegations of gross misconduct and incompetence. His latest suspension expired early last month. -Newsday

