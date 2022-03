Mnangagwa Gold Buyer Rewarded With Gold Buying Award

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Gold buyer, Pedzisayi “Scott” Sakupwanya has been awarded with the “Best Gold Buyer of the year” by the Mining Industry at the State House.

The event was hosted by Mines and Mining Development.

Mnangagwa, his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, Mines minister Winston Chitando attended the event.

-Herald

