Pitso Mosimane: Bafana Bafana Were Mere Spectators Against France

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent|Legendary South African coach Pitso Mosimane has blasted Bafana Bafana players saying they were mere spectators in the game against France.

South Africa lost 0-5 to France in the embarrassingly one-sided friendly match.

Pitso Mosimane said : “France was playing against spectators. Fans or supporters.

Lakay the Sundowns left back smiled when Mbappe scored his first goal. I mean what is that?… If you can now interview those players ask them what’s their goals in life ? They would tell you you” My goal is to move to Europe “… I mean let’s be honest no one wants such physical and mental unfit players in their teams in Europe.

I believe there were scouts in the stands, but they wasted their time, because the focus was not on marketing themselves but on Having selfies with Pogba at 90 minutes. As a country we need to develop football players not social media merchants. “

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...