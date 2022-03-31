Quit Politics, Sell Tomatoes, Prophet Tells Mwonzora

Spread the love

Own Correspondent

It’s a body blow to Douglas Mwonzora as his former spiritual father Isaac Makomichi has pointed out that beleaguered MDC-T leader must quit politics.

According to impeccable sources, Mwonzora used to go to Makomichi to collect luck and fame oils. it is believed that Doug failed to pay Makomichi USD $15000 after he was given over USD $300 000 by government.

The money was supposed to be given to MDC Alliance which was led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa but Mwonzora allegedly used Makomichi’s charms and Zanu PF connections to steal the money.

Reports say Dougie visited Makomichi a day after the by-elections and he was told to apologise to Zimbabweans, quit politics and sell tomatoes.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...