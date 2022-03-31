Tribute To Change Champion Shelton Zongoro

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change member, Shelton Zongoro, who was hit and killed by a motor vehicle owned by a Zanu PF activist was laid to rest in Mashonaland Central Province.

Zongoro was laid to rest by hundreds of CCC supporters in Chaona

area on Tuesday.

According to CCC, Zongoro was hit by the car after casting his vote.

“Sad News…..

Our CCC Champion, Shelton Zongoro, who died tragically in a hit and run accident after he had voted on 26th March in Chaona, MashCent province, was buried with dignity yesterday afternoon.

Thank you citizens for showing true love to the grieving Zongoro family,” CCC said in a statement.

