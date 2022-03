Woman Gang Raped By Kombi Driver, Conductor

Police are hunting for a Kombi driver and his conductor who gang-raped a passenger on Sunday in Harare.

The police confirmed the sad incident on their Twitter handle.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a Kombi driver and his conductor who gang raped a 20 year old woman in Ushewokunze area, Harare on 27/03/22 after giving her a lift at 1801 hours in a White Kombi at Mbudzi Roundabout,” reads the tweet.

